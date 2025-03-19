Ottawa Senators to Participate in 2025 Discover Technata

“As an Ottawa resident, I’ve known of Kanata and its technology hub, however this was an opportunity to learn more about the companies there up close and center at the various booths, and I loved that it was a centralized experience too,” spoke Nicole Gitobu, an attendee at last year’s Discover Technata Career Fair.

The benefits of the Discover Technata Career Fair work both ways, as it provides exhibitors with an opportunity to get their name out to jobseekers and provide insight on what their companies offer.

The Ottawa Senators will have a booth of their own at this year’s Discover Technata Career Fair. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all of the behind the scenes efforts that go into running a professional hockey team, as well as future job opportunities.

