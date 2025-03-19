Ottawa Senators to Participate in 2025 Discover Technata

The Ottawa Senators will have a booth of their own at this year’s Discover Technata Career Fair.

DJI_0097
By Ottawa Senators
@Senators

Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, sits located just minutes away from the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) where over 540 businesses in technology, services and more live. Among these businesses are a wide variety that the Senators partner with every year.

On April 2, 2025, KNBA will host their annual Discover Technata Career Fair event at Brookstreet Hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. The Discover Technata Career Fair brings together leading companies from across the Kanata North Business Association to provide attendees the opportunity to build connections and get a front row seat to the latest tech. All experience levels are welcome, from young graduates to industry professionals.

Drone_Kanata-Park_cmykprint-2-1536x864

Discover Technata is more than just a career fair. It’s a one-stop shop to learn from industry leaders and explore the newest innovations. Whether you’re on the hunt for the next step in your career or in search of inspiration, the Discover Technata Career Fair will have something for you.

Last year’s event drew more than 4,900 registrants and 2,200 attendees with 30 exhibitors.

HeaderImage-KNBADrone

“As an Ottawa resident, I’ve known of Kanata and its technology hub, however this was an opportunity to learn more about the companies there up close and center at the various booths, and I loved that it was a centralized experience too,” spoke Nicole Gitobu, an attendee at last year’s Discover Technata Career Fair.

The benefits of the Discover Technata Career Fair work both ways, as it provides exhibitors with an opportunity to get their name out to jobseekers and provide insight on what their companies offer.

The Ottawa Senators will have a booth of their own at this year’s Discover Technata Career Fair. Attendees will have the chance to learn about all of the behind the scenes efforts that go into running a professional hockey team, as well as future job opportunities.

Learn more about the Discover Technata Career Fair HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators Feature in Latest NHL Hockeyverse Game

Senators Unable to Find Seventh Straight Win

Preview: Senators at Canadiens, March 18, 2025

Preview: Senators at Maple Leafs, March 14, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Defeat Bruins 6-3

Preview: Bruins at Senators, March 13, 2025

Sens Set-up: Throwback Thursday vs Boston Bruins

Senators Win Fourth Straight with Victory Over Flyers

Preview: Senators at Flyers, March 11, 2025

Ullmark Shines as Senators Top Red Wings

Preview: Red Wings at Senators, March 10, 2025

Sens Set-up: Women in Sport vs Detroit Red Wings

Senators Complete Comeback Over Rangers

Preview: Rangers at Senators, March 8, 2025

Sens Set-up: Kids Takeover vs New York Rangers

Senators Acquire Zetterlund, Robins, from Sharks

Week Ahead presented by Betway