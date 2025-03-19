Ottawa Senators to Participate in 2025 Discover Technata

Canadian Tire Centre, home of the Ottawa Senators, sits located just minutes away from the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) where over 540 businesses in technology, services and more live. Among these businesses are a wide variety that the Senators partner with every year.
On April 2, 2025, KNBA will host their annual Discover Technata Career Fair event at Brookstreet Hotel from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. The Discover Technata Career Fair brings together leading companies from across the Kanata North Business Association to provide attendees the opportunity to build connections and get a front row seat to the latest tech. All experience levels are welcome, from young graduates to industry professionals.