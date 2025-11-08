Stutzle scores twice, Senators top Flyers in OT

Wins it at 3:19, has 6 goals in past 6 games; Michkov, Drysdale score for Philadelphia

Senators at Flyers | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Tim Stutzle scored 3:19 into overtime and the Ottawa Senators recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Saturday.

Stutzle, who scored twice, tapped in a cross-ice pass from Drake Batherson on a rush for the winning goal. He has six goals in his past six games.

Michael Amadio extended his goal streak to three games, and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves for the Senators (7-5-3), who are 5-1-3 in their past nine games.

Matvei Michkov and Jamie Drysdale each scored, and Christian Dvorak had two assists for the Flyers (8-5-2). Samuel Ersson made 10 saves.

Stutzle gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 5:14 of the first period when he one-timed a pass from David Perron over Ersson's right shoulder from just below the right face-off dot.

Amadio made it 2-0 at 6:19. He took a centering pass from Claude Giroux, skated in from the slot and beat Ersson glove side with a backhand shot.

Michkov cut it to 2-1 at 11:23 of the second period. He shook off a check from Jake Sanderson, drove to the slot and beat Ullmark over the glove with a snap shot.

Drysdale put a loose puck past a sprawling Ullmark at the edge of the crease to tie it 2-2 at 9:55 of the third period.

News Feed

Senators set for Saturday matinee with Flyers

Leevi Meriläinen embracing the process, from Ottawa to Belleville and back

Senators second half tickets go on sale next Wednesday

Bruins edge Senators on Zacha's late goal in OT

Sens hit the road for Boston

Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario

Senators use rare break in schedule to prepare for busy November

 Senators to host Indigenous Culture Celebration on Sunday

Batherson named second star of the week

Sens team up with Ordr to improve game-day experience

Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens Game Recap

Senators travel to Montreal for first battle with Canadiens of the year

Eller settling in seamlessly with Senators

Sanderson's late game-tying goal propels Senators past Flames in shootout for comeback win

Senators welcome slumping Flames

Sens host annual Halloween game

Sens Student Army hosts Breaking The Ice as Senators defeat Flyers

Blake Vanek Continues to Craft his Style of Play in WHL