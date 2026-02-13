Stutzle scores twice, Germany handles Denmark in Olympic opener

Oscar Fisker Molgaard scored, and Frederik Andersen made 23 saves for Denmark (0-0-1-0).

“The Danes skate well and they are big guys, too,” Germany coach Harold Kreis said. “I think they were trying to take away time and space from Leon. They played him physical a couple of times, but it doesn’t bother him. It doesn’t take him off his game. He comes off, he rests and goes back on and does his job.

“I think that was a great example for everybody else, but all 21 players on the bench, beginning with [Grubauer] through the 'D' and the forwards, everyone battled hard today and paid the price to win that game today.”

Draisaitl scored just 23 seconds into the first period to give Germany a 1-0 lead. Frederik Tiffels sent a pass down low to the bottom of the right circle, where Draisaitl redirected it short side on Andersen.

Draisaitl and Tiffels are childhood friends, having grown up playing minor hockey in Germany together.