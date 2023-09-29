Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer announced today that Steve Staios has been appointed Senators’ President of Hockey Operations. Reporting to Andlauer, Staios will preside over the Senators’ hockey department.

“I am so excited that Steve is joining me in Ottawa to lead our hockey operations,” said Andlauer. “I have worked with Steve for many years and know first-hand that he will strengthen our team with his hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and enthusiasm for the game and its players. In hockey you can never accumulate too much talent. Having Steve and Pierre leading our hockey department gives us a formidable team.”

A native of Hamilton, Ontario, Staios, 50, comes to Ottawa from the Edmonton Oilers, where he served as Special Advisor to the club’s Hockey Operations staff.

He joined the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton Bulldogs as President in 2015 before serving as both President and General Manager from 2016-2022. In his time with the Bulldogs, the team twice won the OHL championship, the J. Ross Robertson Cup (2018, 2022). Staios was also awarded the OHL’s Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award for the 2021-22 season.

In 2012, Staios was named Player Development Adviser for the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, and in 2014, he was named the Leafs’ Manager of Player Development. After the Head Coach left in 2015, Steve moved to the bench to support the Leafs’ interim coaching staff.

Before his work in management and player personnel, Staios had a 16-year NHL career, as a defenceman, appearing in 1,001 games. Staios played with a number of teams including the Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks, Atlanta Thrashers, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames and New York Islanders.

Internationally, Staois managed Team Canada at the 2019 World Juniors and at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. He served as Director of Player Development with Team Canada at the 2014 World Championship and won gold medals at the 2003 and 2004 World Championship as a player, as well as a silver medal in 2008.

Staios and his wife Susannah have two children, Nathan, 22, a Florida Panthers prospect and OHL/CHL defenceman of the year for 2021-22 and Ella, 20, a third year BMOS student at Western University in London, Ont.

