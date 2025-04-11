Ottawa Senators announce extension of arena naming rights with Canadian Tire 

The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce an extension of their arena naming rights with Canadian Tire Corporation.

ott-News Release

The Canadian Tire Centre has been the official name of the Senators home arena since July 1, 2013, when the hockey club and Canadian Tire Corporation launched an innovative strategic partnership.

“We are happy to continue our longstanding relationship with Canadian Tire,” says Ottawa Senators president and CEO Cyril Leeder. “They have been an original sponsor of the team since our inception and having their name on our arena will continue to be a source of pride.”

