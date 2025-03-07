NEWS RELEASE

Friday, March 7, 2025

Ottawa Senators acquire centre Dylan Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a second round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from Buffalo in exchange for centre Josh Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired centre Dylan Cozens, defenceman Dennis Gilbert and a second round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for centre Josh Norris and defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker.

A native of Whitehorse, Yukon, Cozens, 24, was Buffalo`s first-round selection (seventh overall) at the 2019 NHL Draft. Cozens has posted 77 goals and 197 points over 341 regular-season games with the Sabres. In the 2024-25 season – his fifth campaign with Buffalo – Cozens has registered 11 goals and 31 points over 61 regular-season games.

Cozens won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship, scoring a goal in the title game against Russia. At the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, he scored 16 points in seven games. His point total then tied for the fifth hightest by a Team Canada player in WJC history.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Gilbert, 28, has appeared in 107 NHL games with Chicago, Colorado, Calgary and Buffalo. This season, in 25 games with the Sabres, he has registered five points.

