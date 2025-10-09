Opening Week presented by Canadian Tire starts with Senators home opener on Oct. 13

Hockey is coming back to the nation’s capital on Monday, Oct. 13, when the Nashville Predators come to town for the Ottawa Senators home opener.

Both the Senators and Predators will be in action Thursday and Saturday before meeting at the Canadian Tire Centre on Monday at 1 p.m.

The plaza will open at 10 a.m. with a performance from Ottawa Valley country band Rainwater Whiskey.

The beer garden will be open, and beer tubs will also be placed around the plaza offering $5 Molson and Coors beer, as well as $5 soft drinks, $2 coffee, $5 hotdogs and sausages, and $2 chips and popcorn.

Other activations include:

Custom hockey card courtesy of Canadian Tire

Photo stations

Face paint

Inflatables

TSN1200 live broadcast of the pregame show

Ottawa’s Pure Country 94 Activations

Dr. Pepper sampling

Sign making and more!

Fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, as the Ottawa Food Bank will be on-site collecting donations at Gates 1, 2, and 3.

Upon entry into the building fans will receive a schedule magnet presented by Molson and a flash light sticker to be used as part of the pre game ceremony.