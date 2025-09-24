Senators Fan Fest draws over 8,000 ahead of preseason opener

The Sens hosted their annual Fan Fest on Sunday, September 21st, before the team’s first preseason game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The game also marked a showing of support for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM).

Beginning at 10 a.m. fans heard from Vice-President of Communications Ian Mendes and President and CEO Cyril Leeder before Senior Vice-President of Hockey Operations Dave Poulin hosted “Hot Stove,” kicking off the festivities outside Canadian Tire Centre.

Over 8,000 fans were on hand for the event, which was also the first chance to see the Senators new third jersey and all its details in person for the first time. Fans also had their first opportunity to sign up to preorder the alternate.

Senators stars Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle and Linus Ullmark led the walk down red carpet on their way into the arena, giving fans a chance to take pictures with and grab autographs from their favourite players. Tkachuk devoted the better part of an hour to greet every fan he could.

Dylan Cozens, Fabian Zetterlund, Carter Yakemchuk, and Artem Zub headlined the player signing session.

The annual festivities had an even more optimistic and cheerful tone than usual, given that the team made their first playoff appearance since 2017 in the spring.

Outside the arena, festivities included face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisters, inflatables, and a Beer Garden serving $5 beers and hot dogs. Nestea was also on hand, handing out free iced tea and swag.

At 3 p.m., the puck dropped on the Senators’ preseason opener against Toronto — the ceremonial puck, that is, dropped by 5-year-old Easton Adams.

Diagnosed with B Cell Acute lymphocytic leukemia in early 2023, Easton has spent the past two years in treatment at CHEO, bravely enduring bloodwork, lumbar punctures, and chemotherapy with a strength well beyond his years. Now in the homestretch, he rang the end-of-treatment bell last spring.

Easton was joined on the red carpet by Senators alumnus Brendan Bell, the uncle of the late Griffin Bell.

Even though the Senators didn’t come away with a win on the scoreboard, the day was still a meaningful one.

Ullmark hosted Easton and his family in a suite for the game, and after the final buzzer, the Sens netminder met the group at ice level near Gate 1, creating laughs and memories for the children. Never one to be left out of the fun, Tkachuk also spent time meeting the family.