Mike King named video coach of Team USA for 4 Nations Face-Off

Ottawa Senators’ video coach Mike King has been appointed as the U.S. Men’s National Team’s video coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.


By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The NHL announced today that Ottawa Senators’ video coach Mike King has been appointed as the U.S. Men’s National Team’s video coach at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

King, who is in his sixth season with the Ottawa Senators, has also served as video coach for the U.S. Men’s National Team at the past four IIHF Men’s World Championships. King won bronze with Team USA at the 2021 World Championships.

In 2018, King assisted the Washington Capital’s coaching staff as the team won its first Stanley Cup. Prior to joining the Senators, King spent four seasons as the Hershey Bear’s video coach in the AHL.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will take place between February 12-20 in Boston and Montreal and will feature Canada, the United States, Sweden, and Finland.

