Bridgman dies at 70, was No. 1 pick of 1975 NHL Draft and 1st Senators GM

Bridgman served as Philadelphia captain for two seasons from 1979 to 1981, and New Jersey captain for three seasons from 1984 to 1987. He helped the Flyers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 1976, losing to the Montreal Canadiens, and 1980, losing to the New York Islanders.

Selected by Philadelphia No. 1 in the 1975 NHL Draft, Bridgman had 701 points (252 goals, 449 assists) in 977 games and 67 points (28 goals, 39 assists) in 125 playoff games.

"The Flyers are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Mel Bridgman, who was the Flyers first and only player drafted first overall by the club in 1975," the team said in a statement. "Bridgman spent a majority of his NHL career in Orange & Black where he appeared in 462 regular season games and another 74 Stanley Cup playoff games over parts of seven seasons from 1975 to 1981.

"A prototypical power forward who exemplified Flyers style-hockey, Bridgman also served as captain of the Flyers for parts of three seasons from 1979-1981. A smart, two-way forward, he helped lead the team to two Stanley Cup Final appearances in 1976 and 1980. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mel's family and friends during this very difficult time."

Bridgman was traded to Calgary during the 1981-82 season and had 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists) in 63 games with the Flames. He had 12 points (seven goals, five assists) in nine games with Philadelphia that season prior to the trade.

A native of Trenton, Ontario, Bridgman went on to play with New Jersey from 1983-84 to 1986-87, when he was traded to Detroit. Bridgman’s last NHL season was with Vancouver in 1988-89.

Bridgman was hired as Ottawa's general manager in 1991, a year before the franchise began play, and held the position through the end of the Senators' inaugural season of 1992-93.