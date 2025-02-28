Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of February

Every Ottawa Senators’ home game, the Senators partner with Lépine Apartments to pay homage to the brave men and women who serve our country. The tradition of Hero’s Ridge dates to 2015 and sees a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and their family enjoy a game from the Hero’s Ridge suite. Since its inauguration, Hero’s Ridge has honoured over 350 veterans. It is with the help of the Royal Canadian Legion that this program is possible, as the Legion gives families the opportunity to nominate their loved ones to be honoured.

This season’s honourees for the month of February can be found below.

Sean Korponay - February 1, 2025

Sean Korponay joined the Canadian Armed Forces in 1995 as a Non-Commissioned Member in the Signals branch as a LCIS (Land Communications and Information Systems) technician and reached the rank of sergeant. In 2010, he was commissioned out of the ranks and promoted to the rank of lieutenant. During his time in the Canadian Armed Forces Sean served in various locations across Canada and completed two tours in Bosnia and threeso deployments in Afghanistan. Major Korponay retired in 2021 after serving 26 years in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Dino Luberti - February 22, 2025

Chief Warrant Officer (Retired) Dino Luberti joined the Canadian Army Reserve in 1971 as a Mobile Support Equipment Operator. During the course of his career, he deployed as a peacekeeper in 1975 to the Golan Heights, Israel, in support of the UN Disengagement Observer Force and Kabul, Afghanistan, in 2012 supporting Canada’s efforts in training the Afghan army. Dino has held various senior appointments, such as Land Force Central Area Army Reserve Sergeant Major, and Army Reserve Training Sergeant Major. Chief Warrant Officer Luberti retired in 2014 after 43 years of service to Canada and continues to be active in various military associations.

Wayne Gauthier - February 26, 2025

Lieutenant Colonel Gauthier joined the Canadian Armed Forces 1983 as an Engineering Officer. He served in bases across Canada and was deployed to Syria in 1995 as part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force. He is accompanied by his wife Major (Retired) Brenda Gauthier who joined the Canadian Forces Air Reserves in 1989 and served across Canada in various positions such as Air Reserve Flight Commander and Air Reserve Coordinator. Canadian Forces Warfare Centre as the Unit Administration Officer/Human Resource Officer. Wayne and Brenda retired in 2013 with a total of 54 years service to Canada.