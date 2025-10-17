Lycksell assigned to Belleville

Lycksell made team out of training camp, played two games with Senators

The Ottawa Senators have assigned winger Olle Lycksell to the Belleville Senators of the AHL. Lycksell appeared in two games with the Senators.

Lycksell, 26, was signed to a one-year contract by Ottawa on July 1. He played 43 AHL games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2024-25, registering 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists). Lycksell also dressed in 19 NHL games for the Flyers in 2024-25, notching five assists.

Belleville begins a three-game homestand with meetings against Toronto and Syracuse this weekend. Meanwhile, Ottawa continues a four-game homestand when they welcome the Islanders on Saturday afternoon.

