Linus Ullmark named NHL's third star of the week

The NHL announced today that Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named the league’s third star of the week ending December 15.

Ullmark third star of the week
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The NHL announced today that Ottawa Senators’ goaltender Linus Ullmark has been named the league’s third star of the week ending December 15. Suffice to say, it’s a recognition that was well earned.

In three games, including back-to-back starts on Friday and Saturday this past weekend, Ullmark has recorded a 0.967% save percentage and a 0.99 goals against average in that span. Over the course of those three games, Ullmark stopped 88 of the 91 shots he faced.

Ullmark’s impressive week began on Wednesday when the Senators took on the Anaheim Ducks. In the team’s 5-1 victory, the Swedish goaltender stopped 31 of the 32 shots he faced, recording a 0.926 save percentage and a 1.00 goals against average.

Next up were the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh on Friday. Ullmark played a perfect game, recording his second shutout of the season as he saved all 32 shots that came his way. Ullmark’s shutout marked the Senators’ fourth of the season, making them the first team to record four shutouts this season. While we may only be at 30 games played, this marks the first time since 2018-19 that the Senators have posted four shutouts in a season.

The following day, Ullmark didn’t expect to get the start in net on the second half of a back-to-back for the Senators. It was Anton Forsberg who got the nod, but a minor injury during pregame warmup made him unable to play, which meant Ullmark was making his second start in as many nights.

While he may not have been expecting to play that night, he certainly seemed ready to go. Ullmark made several impressive saves throughout the night, including two highlight reel saves on Erik Karlsson and Sidney Crosby to help the Senators emerge victorious. Saving 25 of 27 shots, Ullmark recorded a 0.926% save percentage and a 1.94 goals against average.

Ullmark’s success isn’t limited only to this past week. Dating back to December 5, Ullmark is currently riding a five-game winning streak. The Swedish goaltender is just the fourth goalie in team history to have a five-game winning streak while allowing five goals or fewer during the span. Speaking of allowing goals, during his five-game streak Ullmark has not allowed a single goal during the first two periods of all five games, saving all 95 shots he has faced during the first 40 minutes of each game.

Being named the NHL’s third star of the week is a well-deserved honour for Ullmark, and certainly won’t be the skilled goaltender’s last. Calm, cool and collected, having a player like Linus Ullmark in net is a game changer.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Senators win third straight with victory over Penguins

Preview: Penguins at Senators, December 14, 2024

Sens Set-up: Holiday Celebration vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Preview: Senators at Hurricanes, December 13, 2024

Batherson scores hat trick as Senators top Ducks

Preview: Ducks at Senators, December 11, 2024

Sens Set-up: First Responders Night vs Anaheim Ducks

Senators fall to Islanders 4-2

Preview: Islanders at Senators, December 8, 2024

Senators Community Foundation to host Ignite Hope Telethon presented by Bell

Senators win second in a row with victory over Predators

Why Hockey Players Like Ottawa Senators Star Drake Batherson Are Great Golfers

Preview: Predators at Senators, December 7, 2024

Sens Set-up: Grab your gravy boat vs Nashville Predators

Senators host Country Night with a side of pizza at Canadian Tire Centre

Senators serve up a win over Red Wings

Preview: Red Wings at Senators, December 5, 2024

Brady Tkachuk named to U.S. Men's National Team roster for 2025 4 Nations Face-Off