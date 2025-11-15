Jordan Spence set to play former team for first time since draft day trade

Jordan Spence wasn’t going to deny it.

The defenceman looked at the Ottawa Senators’ schedule as soon as he got traded to them on the second day of the NHL Entry Draft this past offseason to see how soon he could get a crack at the team who traded him, the Los Angeles Kings.

“I made good memories, and we were all good friends, so it was good to catch up,” said a beaming Spence, who treated some of his former teammates to dinner last night as the Kings got into Ottawa.

“At the same time, it’s business, and we’re friends off the ice but not on the ice.”

The Senators will play their first Saturday night home game of the season as they welcome the Kings to Canadian Tire Centre for a 7 p.m. start. Both teams enter with identical 9-5-4 records.

Both Spence and Travis Green said the defensive structure the Kings play will make it hard to generate high-danger chances for both teams tonight.

“We’re going to have to be on top of our game tonight, two teams that don’t give up a lot,” said Green.

“We’re going to have to work for our chances. But we’ve had a good stretch here at home, we needed to. We’re going on the road for a little while, so we want to finish strong tonight.”