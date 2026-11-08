Johansson Returns to Belleville

On Sunday, while the Senators were enjoying a day off, goaltender Jonas Johansson headed to Belleville.

The 31-year-old goaltender was loaned to the team’s AHL affiliate. During his two-week stint in the NHL, he made four appearances in goal for Ottawa. He posted a record of 1-2-0 with a 4.60 goals-against average and a save percentage of .848.

Johansson earned his first win with the Senators on October 24. That night, in addition to making 25 saves against the New York Rangers, he became only the second goaltender in team history — and the first since 2006 — to record a point in his debut. In his second game, three days later, he took the loss in Vegas despite making 25 saves on 27 shots. Johansson also saw action in subsequent games in Los Angeles and Anaheim.

Before being recalled, Johansson had a 3-1-1 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage with Belleville.

The B-Sens, undefeated in three games since the start of November, will play their next game on Wednesday, when they visit the Utica Comets.

In Ottawa, meanwhile, the three-game home stand will continue as the Senators host the Washington Capitals (Tuesday) and the Colorado Avalanche (Thursday). The Senators will use Thursday’s game to host their annual “Hockey Fights Cancer” night. They will also debut their “Hometown Remix” uniforms on that night.