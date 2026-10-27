Johansson gets second straight start as Senators prepare for Golden Knights

Senators eye third win in four games as road trip begins in Vegas

Game Day Preview Wide 13

© Rich Graessle/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will not make any changes to their lineup from Saturday’s win over the New York Rangers as they roll into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night looking for their third win in their last four games.

“We’re playing a team that’s going to be ready to play. They’ve lost three in a row,” Senators head coach Travis Green said following the team's optional skate in Las Vegas. 

“Everyone knows that this building is a tough building to play in. They’re going to be ready, we’re going to have to be ready, and it’s going to be two good teams going at it.”

Green also confirmed that Jonas Johansson would make his second consecutive start in goal for the Senators.

One line that has found success over the past handful of games was the second line of Warren Foegele, Dylan Cozens, and Drake Batherson. Batherson and Cozens combined for four goals and six points on Saturday night. 

“I think we’ve been playing a simple game, getting in on the forecheck, using our bodies to be physical and get pucks back, and just try and grind in the O-zone and get pucks around the net, and it’s been working, I’ve liked playing with those guys a lot,” said Cozens.

Cozens acknowledged that his offensive production had been slow to arrive — his goal Saturday was his first of the year — but said he had tried to contribute in other ways while remaining patient.

“I think I’ve had some good games, and obviously the production hasn’t been there and I know I need to be better in that sense, but I think I’ve helped contribute in other ways, and I just try not to get too frustrated throughout a little slump like that. Obviously, we were winning games, so that was the main focus.”

The Sens face the Golden Knights on Tuesday. Jackson Starr previews the matchup in Sens Today.

Loose Pucks

The Senators will play their 57th game of the calendar year 2026 against Vegas on Tuesday night. Ottawa compiled a record of 34-16-6 over the calendar year, good for 72 points, third-best league-wide.

The Senators earned their eighth win of the season on Saturday against the New York Rangers. Ottawa is now one win shy of matching a franchise record for most wins in the month of October, set during the 2007-08 season.

Tim Stützle has started the 2026-27 campaign with 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) through 12 games. With three games left in the month, Stützle is closing in on matching the club record for most points in October of 18 — a mark shared by three players (Jason Spezza, Dany Heatley, and Marian Hossa).

Stützle is also just two goals shy of matching Bob Kudelski’s club mark for most goals scored by an Ottawa player in October. Kudelski scored 10 in October 1993.

The Faceoff

The Senators won both games against the Golden Knights last season, marking the first time Ottawa had ever swept a season series with Vegas. 

The Senators defeated the Golden Knights 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 26, 2025 for just their second win ever at T-Mobile Arena and their first since their inaugural visit to Vegas on March 2, 2018.

In Ottawa’s 7-1 defeat of Vegas on Jan. 25, 2026, Stephen Halliday recorded the only three-point game of his NHL career, recording a pair of goals and an assist.

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