Johansson gets second straight start as Senators prepare for Golden Knights

The Ottawa Senators will not make any changes to their lineup from Saturday’s win over the New York Rangers as they roll into T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday night looking for their third win in their last four games.

“We’re playing a team that’s going to be ready to play. They’ve lost three in a row,” Senators head coach Travis Green said following the team's optional skate in Las Vegas.

“Everyone knows that this building is a tough building to play in. They’re going to be ready, we’re going to have to be ready, and it’s going to be two good teams going at it.”

Green also confirmed that Jonas Johansson would make his second consecutive start in goal for the Senators.

One line that has found success over the past handful of games was the second line of Warren Foegele, Dylan Cozens, and Drake Batherson. Batherson and Cozens combined for four goals and six points on Saturday night.

“I think we’ve been playing a simple game, getting in on the forecheck, using our bodies to be physical and get pucks back, and just try and grind in the O-zone and get pucks around the net, and it’s been working, I’ve liked playing with those guys a lot,” said Cozens.

Cozens acknowledged that his offensive production had been slow to arrive — his goal Saturday was his first of the year — but said he had tried to contribute in other ways while remaining patient.

“I think I’ve had some good games, and obviously the production hasn’t been there and I know I need to be better in that sense, but I think I’ve helped contribute in other ways, and I just try not to get too frustrated throughout a little slump like that. Obviously, we were winning games, so that was the main focus.”