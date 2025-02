Kicking off the week, the Senators played host to the Washington Capitals on January 30 in what was a tight game that resulted in a 5-4 overtime victory. Sanderson played a total of 23:17, eating up big minutes to help his team come away with the win. He assisted Shane Pinto’s shorthanded goal in the second period, then scored a goal of his own on the power play in the third.

Two nights later, the Minnesota Wild came to town. In what was easily one of the Senators’ most dominant wins of the season, Sanderson put on a clinic with a goal and three assists in 22:14 minutes of playing time. Sanderson started things off with yet another shorthanded assist on Josh Norris’ goal in the opening period. With the assist, Sanderson also reached a career milestone as he reached 100 career points.