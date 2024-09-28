Home Opener Countdown: Pinto Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today marks 12 days until the Ottawa Senators 2024-25 home opener, which of course means that today’s countdown will focus on Shane Pinto’s NHL career thus far, as well as a pair of career milestones he has coming up.

Last season, his second in the NHL, Pinto played in 41 regular season games for the Ottawa Senators. The Franklin Square, New York native scored nine goals and added on 18 assists to total 27 points.

Pinto was drafted 32nd overall by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Over the course of his career, Pinto has played in 140 regular season NHL games, during which he has scored 30 goals and 40 assists for a career total of 70 points. In Pinto’s 2022-23 rookie season, the forward was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for the month of October after he scored six goals and one assist for seven points in eight games.

This season, Pinto is nearing two career milestones in both the games played and points categories. When Pinto plays in 60 more regular season games, he will hit 200 in his NHL career. As well, scoring 30 points will put him at 100 career NHL points.

At just 12 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!