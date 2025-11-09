Hayden Hodgson recalled from Belleville

The Senators will get a little bit of help for their second game in 24 hours.

Team management recalled forward Hayden Hodgson on Sunday.

Hodgson, a right-handed winger who stands six feet two inches tall and weighs 222 pounds, has played 11 games so far this season with the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League. He has scored three goals and earned one assist, while spending 28 minutes in the penalty box.

Hodgson, who signed a two-year contract last summer, will be joining Ottawa for a second stint. He played in two regular-season games with the team on April 11 and 13, 2025.

The Senators, who begin a four-game home stand on Sunday, are 5-1-3 in their last nine games.