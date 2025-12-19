Gilbert loaned to Belleville

Defenceman recorded 3 points in his first 3 games with the B-Sens

GettyImages-2250399561
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

On Friday morning, team management loaned Dennis Gilbert to their farm team in Belleville.

During his most recent stay in Ottawa, Gilbert had the opportunity to play in one game. The 29-year-old defenceman had 19 shifts on Dec. 4 against the New York Rangers.

Gilbert was brought back to Ottawa in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 17. So far this season, he has played in nine games in the AHL. He suited up for the Flyers' farm team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, six times early in the season. After the trade, he played three games with Belleville. In those three games, he recorded three assists.

The Belleville Senators will play three games in three days this weekend before enjoying the holiday break.

