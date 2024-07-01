Sens lock Pilon

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Garrett Pilon to a two-year, two-way deal. The contract is worth $775,000 in the NHL and $275,000 in the AHL for the 2024-25 season, and $775,000 (NHL) and $300,000 (AHL) for the 2025-26 season.

Pilon, 26, spent the 2023-24 season with Ottawa’s AHL club, the Belleville Senators. Skating in 62 regular season games, the forward recorded a total of 18 goals and 29 assists for 47 points. Pilon appeared in all seven of Belleville’s playoff games, where he totalled five points (three goals, two assists).

In 321 career AHL games, split between Belleville and the Hershey Bears, Pilon has combined 78 goals and 125 assists for a 203-point total. The Mineola, New York native previously won the AHL’s Calder Cup Championship with the Bears following the 2022-23 season.

Drafted 87th overall by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Pilon has skated in three NHL games, all with Washington. He has recorded one career NHL goal, which came on November 16, 2021, against the Anaheim Ducks.

Pilon provided the B-Sens with valuable leadership last season, wearing the ‘A’ on his chest. His return for the next two seasons will bolster the Senators’ depth of young forwards in the team’s system.