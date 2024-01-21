Game Day 5: OTT at PHI

1. The set up:

Kicking off the second day of a back-to-back for the Senators are set to take on the Philadelphia Flyers on their turf. After putting up a strong effort against the Jets yesterday, taking the Central Division leader to overtime and only allowing two goals, the Sens will look to build on that against another savvy defensive team.

The Senators welcome back a familiar face today as Shane Pinto makes his return to the line up for the first time this season and will surely pack a punch to an already stellar Senators offence averaging 3.34 goals per game. While we're not sure where Pinto will slot in yet, the Senators centre depth just got notably better, and the Flyers will be put to the task of figuring out how to play against this new look Sens group.

The Flyers find themselves just two points out of the Metropolitan Division lead just past the midway point of the season. Led by Travis Konecny (41), Joel Farabee (36), Sean Couturier (30), and Owen Tippett (30) all with 30+ points on the season, the Senators will have their hands full. The true strength of this Flyers team however is their structured defensive system allowing only 2.74 goals on 28.5 shots per game. If the Senators want a chance today they will have to test Carter Hart early and often.