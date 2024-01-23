Game Day 5: OTT at MTL

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Montreal Canadiens at Centre Bell

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

The Senators are visiting a familiar opponent tonight as they are set to face the Montreal Canadiens for the second time in the last four games. Following a big comeback win over the Philadelphis Flyers they carry a three-game point streak into tonight and look to add to it here. 

Key to the Senators success is the depth of scoring threats they boast. In the last three games they have gotten contributions from eight different skaters including multiple goals from Tim Stütze, Parker Kelly, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Coming up against a hungry Montreal team the Sens will need all 18 skaters pulling on the rope together.

Montreal is looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses by four or more goals, including a 6-2 loss to the Senators. With the addition of Arber Xhekaj to add some physicality to their game they will look to bring the energy early. Leaning on their young guns of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield with 38 and 35 points respectively, these Habs can pack a punch if they get rolling.

2. Roster report:

The Senators look to be without Travis Hamonic tonight after he suffered an upper body injury against the Flyers on Sunday. The forwards core looks set to skate the same as they did on Sunday and Joonas Korpisalo appears to be getting the start between the pipes. Head coach Jacques Martin did mention that they still have to evaluate some things however below is how the Senators lined up for morning skate at Centre Bell:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

When Vladimir Tarasenko joined the Senators in the off-season he was brought on board to be a savvy veteran presence still boasting elite touch. He has lived up to that through the first half of the Senators season, playing a responsible game tied for the team lead with a +15 plus-minus while ranking fourth in goals (12) and fifth in points (31). 

His game of late has been understated but impactful, averaging a point-per-game over his last seven games and providing timely goals. None more so than his game-winner against the Flyers on Sunday showcasing patience and that elite touch to earn the Senators two points.

Having gone +3 with a goal against Montreal in their last match up look for Tarasenko to put his stamp on this game tonight as he continues his strong play.

OTT@PHI: Tarasenko scores goal against Samuel Ersson

4. Streaking vs Montreal:

On Apr. 5, 2022 the Senators beat the Canadiens 6-3 at Centre Bell and the Sens haven't looked back since. Currently riding a seven-game win streak in this fierce division rivalry (as well as five of the last six preseason games), the Senators look to add to that tally here tonight to make it eight straight. 

Over the course of those seven games the Senators have outscored the Canadiens 36-17 including four games winning by three or more goals. Led in no small part by the efforts of Tim Stützle with four goals and four assists playing in six of the seven games, he seems to have the Canadiens number over the course of his young career. Additionally, Brady Tkachuk seems to often reach a new level when playing the Habs, most notably his game-winning goal against Montreal at Centre Bell last season.

While this Montreal team can't be taken lightly, the Senators will look to build on their recent success to make it a four-game point streak and eight straight against the Canadiens.

MTL@OTT: Joseph scores goal against Cayden Primeau

5. Where to watch:

Today's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

