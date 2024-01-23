Game Day 5: OTT at MTL

1. The set up:

The Senators are visiting a familiar opponent tonight as they are set to face the Montreal Canadiens for the second time in the last four games. Following a big comeback win over the Philadelphis Flyers they carry a three-game point streak into tonight and look to add to it here.

Key to the Senators success is the depth of scoring threats they boast. In the last three games they have gotten contributions from eight different skaters including multiple goals from Tim Stütze, Parker Kelly, and Vladimir Tarasenko. Coming up against a hungry Montreal team the Sens will need all 18 skaters pulling on the rope together.

Montreal is looking to get back in the win column following back-to-back losses by four or more goals, including a 6-2 loss to the Senators. With the addition of Arber Xhekaj to add some physicality to their game they will look to bring the energy early. Leaning on their young guns of Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield with 38 and 35 points respectively, these Habs can pack a punch if they get rolling.