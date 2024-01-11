Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the second time in the last 11 days the Senators are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres, this time on their turf. This five-game road trip hasn't gone the way the Senators would have liked it to, however there is still room to end on a high note and against the team they most recently picked up a win against too.

After back-to-back strong defensive outings against the Kraken and Oilers that the Senators downfall was not being able to score themselves, they were able to find their offence against Calgary. Brady was able to break his five-game goal skid when potting a power-play goal, a good spark to the power play which will need a lift tonight without Josh Norris.

The Sabres enter this contest having gone 4-6-0 over their last ten, but look to be picking up steam having won two of their last three. The Sabres boast six skaters with double digit goals this season, led by Jeff Skinner with 17 and Rasmus Dahlin pacing the blue liners with 12. However, the player to watch on this Sabres team may well be Tage Thompson who leads the way against the Senators in this series with three goals and an assist for four total points in those two games.

2. Roster report:

Interim head coach Jacques Martin confirmed that the Senators will be without Josh Norris tonight as he suffered an injury during the game against the Calgary Flames. The good news is that it appears Artem Zub is set to return. With that in mind the team will run 11 forwards and 7 defencemen. Below is how they skated during morning skate at KeyBank Center:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Only one player for the Senators has found the back of the net in each of the two meetings against Buffalo this season. That player, Jakob Chychrun.

Chychrun is in the midst of one of, if not the best season of his young career. With seven goals and 19 assists his 26 points pace the defence for the Senators and puts him on pace for a career best 59 points.

Chychrun has been the do-it-all guy for the Senators defence this season, doing whatever the coaching staff has asked of him. He's played in both the top pairing and bottom pairing, on the left side and on the right, a shutdown defenceman and an elite scoring threat on the power play. He's showcased it all.

Playing on the right side to Jake Sanderson of late has been an reliable two-way defensive pairing for the Senators. We expect to see that here again tonight as Chychrun looks to work a little more of his magic.

BUF@OTT: Chychrun scores goal against Sabres

4. Upcoming theme nights at Canadian Tire Centre:

With this road trip coming to an end there is a lot to look forward to at Canadian Tire Centre this upcoming week!

Jan 13 - Canadian Tire Centre will feel like it's straight out of a galaxy far far away when the Senators host the San Jose Sharks on Star Wars Night. Come see your favourite characters, enjoy some fun content on the jumbotron and more activations throughout Canadian Tire Centre! Get your tickets to Star Wars Night here

Jan 18 - The focus shifts to the important conversation around mental health when the Senators play host to the Montreal Canadiens during Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell at Canadian Tire Centre. Hear stories from those impacted by mental health struggles and how we can all make a difference. Get your tickets to Hockey Talks Night here

Jan 20 - The next generation is taking the keys to Canadian Tire Centre for the Kids Takeover game when the Senators host the Winnipeg Jets. Be on the lookout for our Jr. reporter, Jr. mascot, In-game host, and PA Announcer as the kids truly take over! Get your tickets to Kids Takeover game here

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS2 in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

