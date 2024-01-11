Game Day 5: OTT at BUF

1. The set up:

For the second time in the last 11 days the Senators are set to face off against the Buffalo Sabres, this time on their turf. This five-game road trip hasn't gone the way the Senators would have liked it to, however there is still room to end on a high note and against the team they most recently picked up a win against too.

After back-to-back strong defensive outings against the Kraken and Oilers that the Senators downfall was not being able to score themselves, they were able to find their offence against Calgary. Brady was able to break his five-game goal skid when potting a power-play goal, a good spark to the power play which will need a lift tonight without Josh Norris.

The Sabres enter this contest having gone 4-6-0 over their last ten, but look to be picking up steam having won two of their last three. The Sabres boast six skaters with double digit goals this season, led by Jeff Skinner with 17 and Rasmus Dahlin pacing the blue liners with 12. However, the player to watch on this Sabres team may well be Tage Thompson who leads the way against the Senators in this series with three goals and an assist for four total points in those two games.