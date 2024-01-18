Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Montreal Canadiens at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

We're in store for a fiery divisional battle tonight at Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators are set to host the Canadiens for the first of three games this season. 

The Senators look to bounce back after falling to Colorado on Tuesday night. Leaning on the edge they've built in this rivalry having won six straight including a season sweep last season (four regular season wins and four pre-season wins). Led by Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson with 18 and 16 goals, and Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each with 38 points the Senators will look to lean on their leaders here tonight.

The Canadiens come in on the second night of a back-to-back after downing the Devils 3-2 last night. Performing above where they were expected to at the midway point of the season this Canadiens team cannot be taken lightly. Led by their young stars of Nick Suzuki with 12 goals and 37 points and Cole Caulfield with 14 goals and 33 points, the Senators will have their hands full. The Canadiens look to be without Josh Anderson for the fourth straight game.

2. Roster report:

The Senators held an optional skate this morning so we didn't get a true look at how they lined up. Josh Norris participated today in a non-contact jersey. Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that Jacob Bernard-Docker will be entering the line-up for Travis Hamonic tonight and that Joonas Korpisalo is set to start. Below is how the team lined up during their last outing against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

Lining up as the top line centre in between Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux can be a daunting task for a 21-year old, but that is exactly what Ridly Greig did on Tuesday night and looks set to do again tonight. In Greig's 18:01 on the ice on Tuesday he won 60% of his face-offs, got four shots on net and scored twice for his first multi-goal game of his career.

There will be a special puck drop, stories of personal advocacy and support, and several fundraisers raising funds to support youth mental health services. 

All funds raised tonight will go toward youth mental heal support:

Get your 5050 tickets

Participate in the special auction

COL@OTT: Greig scores goal against Colorado Avalanche

The sample size is small but there has been a noticeable shift in Greig's confidence and with a division rival in town we might see more of this here tonight!

COL@OTT: Greig scores goal against Justus Annunen

4. Hockey Talks:

Tonight is Hockey Talks Night presented by Bell at Canadian Tire Centre, where the focus will be continuing the conversation around mental health. For fans at Canadian Tire Centre will get to take in a variety of activations with the objective of

There will be a special puck drop, opportunity for stories of personal

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, today's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

