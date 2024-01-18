Game Day 5: MTL vs OTT

1. The set up:

We're in store for a fiery divisional battle tonight at Canadian Tire Centre as the Senators are set to host the Canadiens for the first of three games this season.

The Senators look to bounce back after falling to Colorado on Tuesday night. Leaning on the edge they've built in this rivalry having won six straight including a season sweep last season (four regular season wins and four pre-season wins). Led by Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson with 18 and 16 goals, and Claude Giroux and Tim Stützle each with 38 points the Senators will look to lean on their leaders here tonight.

The Canadiens come in on the second night of a back-to-back after downing the Devils 3-2 last night. Performing above where they were expected to at the midway point of the season this Canadiens team cannot be taken lightly. Led by their young stars of Nick Suzuki with 12 goals and 37 points and Cole Caulfield with 14 goals and 33 points, the Senators will have their hands full. The Canadiens look to be without Josh Anderson for the fourth straight game.