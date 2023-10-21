News Feed

Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT

Game Day 5: WAS vs OTT
Norris is set to return

Norris is set to return
Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT

Game Day 5: PHI vs OTT
Welcome back Alfie

Welcome back Alfie
Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations
A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Michael Andlauer's Letter to Fans
Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club
Senators sign defenceman Toure

Senators sign defenceman Djibril Toure to a three-year, entry-level contract
There's a Shark in these waters

There's a Shark in these waters
Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster
prospect challenge roster

Sens Announce Prospect Challenge Roster
Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Senators announce two additions to hockey operations staff
Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department
Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer
Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension
Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade
Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Detroit Red Wings

Game Day 5

The set up:

Today's game is shaping up to be a battle. Both 3-1 in the division with eerily similar stats and both teams looking to take that next step this season to make the playoffs.

On the Senators side the group is led by familiar faces Brady Tkachuk with four goals, and Tim Stützle with six points. Though through just four games the group is getting contributions from all over, especially the defence who have scored five goals early this season.

As for Detroit they are also being led by a familiar face in Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat comes into his first return to Canadian Tire Centre tied for second in the NHL in points with eight early points. Beyond DeBrincat Detroit boasts strong players like Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider that the Senators will be tasked with keeping in check.

Roster report:

Below is how the Senators skated yesterday during their morning practice at Canadian Tire Centre:

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Mathieu Joseph - Ridly Greig - Vladimir Tarasenko
Dominik Kubalik - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
Parker Kelly - Rourke Chartier - Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun - Thomas Chabot
Jake Sanderson
Erik Brannstrom - Travis Hamonic

Smith also confirmed that Artem Zub will not play today and in a related move the Ottawa Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville. With Bernard-Docker will play alongside Thomas Chabot this afternoon while Travis Hamonic will have a reunion with his defensive partner from last season, Jake Sanderson and then Jakob Chychrun will play alongside Erik Brannstrom.

Who to watch:

Averaging over a point per game it would be hard to keep your eyes off of Tim Stützle even if he wasn't the player to watch. Through four games Tim has scored twice and added four helpers four six total points. Playing alongside Brady Tkachuk and

Sparty's Birthday:

As if the Senators 3-0 start at home wasn't reason enough to come out to Canadian Tire Centre today, fans will also get to help celebrate Sparty's birthday! Sparty will have some friends in attendance from across the NHL that fans will see through out Canadian Tire Centre.

Additionally, there will be a bevy of activites for fans to take part in to celebrate the day. Face paining, a dance party, signing Sparty's birthday card and more! Be sure to arrive early as the party starts at 11 a.m.

Where to watch:

For those not at Canadian Tire Centre, TSN5 will be providing an English broadcast of the game while RDS will have French coverage. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on radio in English and French respectively.