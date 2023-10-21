Game Day 5: DET vs OTT

The set up:

Today's game is shaping up to be a battle. Both 3-1 in the division with eerily similar stats and both teams looking to take that next step this season to make the playoffs.

On the Senators side the group is led by familiar faces Brady Tkachuk with four goals, and Tim Stützle with six points. Though through just four games the group is getting contributions from all over, especially the defence who have scored five goals early this season.

As for Detroit they are also being led by a familiar face in Alex DeBrincat. DeBrincat comes into his first return to Canadian Tire Centre tied for second in the NHL in points with eight early points. Beyond DeBrincat Detroit boasts strong players like Dylan Larkin and Moritz Seider that the Senators will be tasked with keeping in check.

Roster report:

Below is how the Senators skated yesterday during their morning practice at Canadian Tire Centre:

Brady Tkachuk - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux

Mathieu Joseph - Ridly Greig - Vladimir Tarasenko

Dominik Kubalik - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson

Parker Kelly - Rourke Chartier - Mark Kastelic

Jakob Chychrun - Thomas Chabot

Jake Sanderson

Erik Brannstrom - Travis Hamonic

Smith also confirmed that Artem Zub will not play today and in a related move the Ottawa Senators recalled defenceman Jacob Bernard-Docker from Belleville. With Bernard-Docker will play alongside Thomas Chabot this afternoon while Travis Hamonic will have a reunion with his defensive partner from last season, Jake Sanderson and then Jakob Chychrun will play alongside Erik Brannstrom.