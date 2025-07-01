Free Agency Press Conference

By Ottawa Senators

President of Hockey Operations Steve Staios, will speak with the media following the first day of NHL Free Agency. The press conference will begin at approximately 4 p.m. ET at the Gate 3 Media Centre. Fans can tune in to the live stream on the Senators YouTube channel.

For more information about NHL Free Agency check out the Sens Contract Central.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

A St-Eller Addition

Nick Cou-Signs

Back for More-iläinen

Everything You Need to Know About Free Agency

Get a Claude of This

Ottawa Senators Acquire Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings

Ottawa Senators Select Logan Hensler with the 23rd Overall Pick

Ottawa Senators Announce Partnership with Fullscript

Draft Prep: Top Prospects

Draft Prep: Past 21st Overall Picks

Draft Prep: What You Need to Know

Draft Prep: Week Out Preview

Sens Land Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk Named to Team USA for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Tim Stützle Named to Team Germany for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Senators sign defenceman Lassi Thomson to a two-way contract for the 2025-26 season. 

Senators Host Second Annual Season Seat Member Spring Summit

Alumni Foundation hosts Alumni Charity Golf Tournament