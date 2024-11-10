Dominant third period sees Senators top Bruins in overtime

It was an Ottawa Senators overtime win in Boston as the Sens defeated the Bruins 3-2 in dominant fashion. Forwards Josh Norris, Michael Amadio, and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators, the latter of whom tallied the game winner in overtime.

The game opened with a tight, close first period as both the Senators and the Bruins held each other at bay. The opening frame was filled with fast paced split evenly between the two teams.

Both the Senators and the Bruins received a powerplay each in the first period, but it was the Senators who capitalized on their opportunity. Forward Josh Norris scored his fifth goal of the season with just eight seconds left in the period. Forwards Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson both received assists on Norris’ powerplay goal that put the Senators up 1-0 in the dying seconds of the first.

Thanks to Norris’ goal, the Senators headed into the intermission up by one in what was a tight opening period. Ottawa also held the edge in shots with nine to Boston’s seven.

At 4:51 into the second period, forward Pavel Zacha scored his third of the season to tie the game at 1-1 for the Bruins. Just 15 seconds later, the Bruins doubled down to take the lead at 2-1 when forward Brad Marchand scored his fifth goal of the season at 5:06 in the second.

With just 2:44 left in the second period, forward Michael Amadio scored his first goal of the season and first as an Ottawa Senator to tie the game at 2-2 late into the frame. Assists on the goal were awarded to forward Noah Gregor and defenceman Thomas Chabot.

Thanks to the efforts of the penalty kill, the Senators were able to kill off the majority of a penalty in the dying seconds of the second period to head into the intermission tied 2-2.

It was a dominant performance by the Senators in the third period, as they held the Bruins without a shot for the entirety of the period. Despite outshooting Boston 12-0 in the third, the Senators were unable to find the back of the net which meant bonus hockey as the game headed to overtime. Heading into overtime, the Senators led the Bruins 32-15 in shots.

There wasn’t too much bonus hockey, as Brady Tkachuk scored just 0:21 seconds into overtime to win the game 3-2 for the Senators. It was a short but action-packed overtime, as the Senators and Bruins quickly traded shots in the first few seconds before Tkachuk capitalized on an odd man rush to bury the puck and secure the win.

Tonight’s victory saw Brady Tkachuk record two points (a goal and an assist) as well as a whopping 12 shots on goal. This isn't the first time Tkachuk has totalled 12 shots in a game, but rather the fourth, with the last occurance coming on April 13, 2024, in a 5-4 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens. The 12-shot total ties the franchise record for most shots in a game.

The Senators will be back on the ice on Tuesday as they head to Toronto to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at 7:00 p.m.