Senators pick up point in OT loss against Stars

Forward wins it at 3:04 after Robertson ties it in 3rd for Dallas; Ottawa extends point streak to 6

Stars at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Roope Hintz scored 3:04 into overtime and the Dallas Stars rallied for a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Tuesday.

Following numerous chances from the Stars, Hintz collected the rebound from a Jason Robertson shot in front and lifted it over a sprawling Linus Ullmark.

Robertson had a goal and two assists, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars (10-4-3), who won their third in a row and first in nine attempts in Ottawa.

Drake Batherson and Nick Jensen each scored for the Senators (8-5-4), who extended their point streak to six games (3-0-3). Ullmark made 30 saves, including 16 in the third period.

Batherson gave the Senators a 1-0 lead just 49 seconds into the game when he took a cross-ice pass from Jake Sanderson and beat Oettinger over the right shoulder with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle.

Jensen pushed it to 2-0 at 8:53. Pinching from the blue line, Jensen finished a passing play with Michael Amadio and Claude Giroux by chipping the puck over Oettinger’s glove in tight.

Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot, who took a hard hit from Colin Blackwell midway through the first, did not return for the second period due to an upper-body injury.

Rantanen cut it to 2-1 at 16:22 of the second period. After forcing a turnover at the Stars’ blue line, Rantanen broke down the ice, accepted a stretch pass from Robertson and beat Ullmark five-hole with a snap shot on a breakaway.

Ullmark made back-to-back saves lying on his side to keep it 2-1 midway through the third period, the first with his glove on Alexander Petrovic and the second with a double-pad stack on Wyatt Johnston.

Robertson beat Ullmark over the glove with a wrist shot from the high slot on a power play to tie it 2-2 at 8:00.

News Feed

Sens look to continue rolling on homestand

Air Canada presents Ignite the Red on Nov. 11 as Senators host Stars

Sens play host to Bruins on annual Hockey Fights Cancer night 

A hero on the ice and on the battlefield

Senators general manager Steve Staios meets the media

Senators defeat Mammoth, extend point streak to 5

Senators return home to take on Mammoth

Hayden Hodgson recalled from Belleville

Know before you go: Indigenous Culture Celebration

Bridgman dies at 70, was No. 1 pick of 1975 NHL Draft and 1st Senators GM

Stutzle scores twice, Senators top Flyers in OT

Senators set for Saturday matinee with Flyers

Leevi Meriläinen embracing the process, from Ottawa to Belleville and back

Senators second half tickets go on sale next Wednesday

Bruins edge Senators on Zacha's late goal in OT

Sens hit the road for Boston

Ottawa Senators announce the return of Sens Skills presented by CAA North & East Ontario

Senators use rare break in schedule to prepare for busy November