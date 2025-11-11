A hero on the ice and on the battlefield

Eight goals in nine minutes

As a young adult, “One-Eyed” Frank McGee first built a solid reputation on the ice rinks of Canada.

On January 16, 1905, in a Stanley Cup championship game, he scored no fewer than 14 goals in a 23-2 victory for the Ottawa Silver Seven over the Dawson City Nuggets.

It is this record, in particular, that is likely to stand the test of time.

The history of the series between Ottawa and the Nuggets is legendary in itself.

A team made up of the best citizens of this small Yukon town, at its peak during the Klondike Gold Rush, challenged the reigning Stanley Cup champions. The latter agreed to put the trophy on the line in a two-game series. Both games were to be played at Dey’s Rink in the capital.

At the beginning of the 20th century, it was not easy to cross Canada. To cover the 6,900 kilometers between Dawson City and Ottawa, the Nuggets first traveled by dog sled. They also made part of the journey by bicycle and on foot before they could board a train.

The team arrived at the Ottawa station in the middle of January 1905 to play a best-of-three series against the powerful and experienced cup holders.

The visitors managed to hold their own for much of the first game, but the hosts' experience eventually made the difference. The Silver Seven won 9-2, and according to legend, the Dawson City players were not particularly impressed with their star player's performance. “McGee isn't that impressive,” one of the team members reportedly said in the hours following the game.

A search of the digitized archives of newspapers from that era did not turn up this statement.

Nor does history tell us whether McGee was made aware of any of this. What we do know, however, is that he delivered one of the greatest performances of his life in the second and final game of the series.

During this one-sided game, won 23-2 by Ottawa, the team leader found a way to beat the opposing goalie 14 times. McGee reportedly scored no fewer than eight goals in a nine-minute scoring spree, according to the article published on page 2 of the Tuesday, January 17 edition of the Ottawa Journal.

“He was even better than they say he was. He had everything – speed, stickhandling, scoring ability and was a punishing checker. He was strongly built but beautifully proportioned and he had an almost animal rhythm,” said Frank Patrick about him.

Like Frank McGee, Mr. Patrick was also inducted into the Hall of Fame, but as a builder. Before inventing a series of rules that transformed hockey, he followed with interest the exploits of the greatest players of the early 20th century

During his career, which preceded the founding of the National Hockey League, McGee played 45 games at the senior level. In those games, he scored no fewer than 135 goals. He scored 63 goals in 22 games in which his team competed for the Stanley Cup. When the Silver Seven eventually lost the trophy in a game against the Montreal Wanderers in 1906, he decided to hang up his skates. He was 23 years old.

His performances are even more legendary when you consider that he spent his entire career shining despite his disability.

He was one of the first 10 players inducted into the Hall of Fame when it opened in 1945.