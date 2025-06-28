2025 NHL Draft Recap

Saturday, Rounds 2-7

Trade with Los Angeles - Jordan Spence

Saturday kicked off not with a pick, but with a trade, as the Senators acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. Spence, 24, skated in 79 games with the Kings last season. In that span, the Australia native recorded four goals and 24 assists for 28 points. Drafted 95th overall by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Spence has played a total of 180 NHL games, totalling eight goals and 53 assists for 61 points.

Heading the Kings' way were two of the Senators' picks: the 67th overall pick in the third round, acquired from Nashville just one day earlier, and the Senators' 2026 sixth round pick acquired from the Colorado Avalanche last summer.