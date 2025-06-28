The Ottawa Senators were plenty busy at the 2025 NHL Draft as the team made six selections and three trades. Take a look back on the events of this weekend and get to know your newest future-Sens.
2025 NHL Draft Recap
Take a look back on the events of this weekend and get to know your newest future-Sens.
Ottawa Senators' 2025 NHL Draft Class
Player
Position
Pick
Birthplace
Club
Logan Hensler
D
Round 1, pick 23
Woodbury, Minnesota
University of Wisconsin, NCAA
Blake Vanek
F
Round 3, pick 93
Stillwater, Minnesota
Stillwater High, USHS-MN
Lucas Beckman
G
Round 4, pick 97
Montreal, Quebec
Baie-Comeau Drakkar, QMJHL
Dmitri Iyasev
F
Round 5, pick 149
Togliatti, Russia
Avto Yekaterinburg, MHL
Bruno Idzan
F
Round 6, pick 181
Zagreb, Croatia
Lincoln Stars, USHL
Andrei Trofimov
G
Round 7, pick 213
Magnitogorsk, Russia
Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk, MHL
Trade Acquisitions
Player
via
Position
In exchange for
Jordan Spence
Los Angeles Kings
D
67th overall pick, 2025 NHL Draft
Sixth round pick, 2026 NHL Draft
Friday, Round 1
Round 1, pick 23 - Logan Hensler
The Ottawa Senators originally held the 21st overall pick in the first round of the draft, but they opted to trade it with the Nashville Predators in exchange for their 23rd and 67th overall picks. Using the 23rd, the Senators selected defenceman Logan Henser from the University of Wisconsin. The 6'2", 196lbs defenceman from Woodsbury, Minnesota native skated in 32 games with Wisconsin last season, recording two goals and 10 assists for 12 points. Praised for both his size and mobility, Hensler noted one familiar face as a player he models his game after, "Funny enough, it's Jake Sanderson. He's overall an elite defenceman. That's a goal I'm chasing and I think I can reach it."
Saturday, Rounds 2-7
Trade with Los Angeles - Jordan Spence
Saturday kicked off not with a pick, but with a trade, as the Senators acquired defenceman Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings. Spence, 24, skated in 79 games with the Kings last season. In that span, the Australia native recorded four goals and 24 assists for 28 points. Drafted 95th overall by the Kings in the fourth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Spence has played a total of 180 NHL games, totalling eight goals and 53 assists for 61 points.
Heading the Kings' way were two of the Senators' picks: the 67th overall pick in the third round, acquired from Nashville just one day earlier, and the Senators' 2026 sixth round pick acquired from the Colorado Avalanche last summer.
Round 3, pick 93 - Blake Vanek
The Senators' first pick of Saturday saw them draft forward Blake Vanek from Stillwater High of the USHS-MN. The 6'4", Stillwater, Minnesota native comes from a hockey pedigree as the son of former NHLer Thomas Vanek. In 29 games with Stillwater, Vanek recorded an impressive 1.83 point-per-game average in the form of 53 points (22 goals, 31 assists). One of his most notable assets is his shot, something he himself highlighted when comparing himself to his father. "There are definitely parts of our game that's different. I don't think he was as tall as I was, weighed as much. I want to say my shot's better than his, but that might be a little cocky," he joked.
Round 4, pick 97 - Lucas Beckman
The first of two goaltenders the Senators selected at this year's draft, Beckman joins them following a strong season with Baie-Comeau of the QMJHL. In 52 games played, Beckman posted a 31-18-2 record with a 2.65 goals against average and a .914% save percentage. Beckman is noted for his knack to position himself in ways that shut down shooting lanes for attackers.
Round 5, pick 149 - Dmitri Iyasev
The Senators drafted forward Dmitri Iyasev with their fifth round selection. At just 5'9", the Togliatti, Russia native boasts speed and agility, finding success that is evident in his stats. Last season with Avto Yekaterinburg in the MHL, Iyasev recorded 22 goals and 23 assists for 45 points in 44 games, over a point per game.
Round 6, pick 181 - Bruno Idzan
The Senators made history in round six when they drafted Bruno Izdan, making him the first Croatia-born player to be drafted to the NHL. The 19-year old native of Zagreb, Croatia spent his 2024-25 season in the USHL with the Lincoln Stars, with whom he skated in 36 games and tallied 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) to average over a point per game. In an additional six playoff games, Idzan scored three goals. The forward is a University of Wisconsin commit, the school of fellow 2025 draft pick Logan Hensler.
Round 7, pick 213 - Andrei Trofimov
Closing out the Senators' 2025 NHL Draft was their second goaltender in Magnitogorsk, Russia native Andrei Trofimov. His numbers in the MHL with Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk were nothing short of impressive, as the 6'2" goaltender recorded a 13-7-2 record in 26 games with a 2.10 goals against average and a .929% save percentage. His technical skills are strong, with his edge work highlighted by scouts.
For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.
Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/
Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators
Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators
Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators