Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody”

Entering the 2022-23 season, the world asked: How will Jeff top his first goal song? Would he reach back into Miley’s catalog for another hit? "Wrecking Ball," perhaps?

But the eclectic musical palette of Jeff Skinner cannot be bound by one artist nor one decade. He took us back to the ’80s with Whitney Houston’s classic song, turning KeyBank Center into a dance party each time he beat an opposing goaltender.