Skinner Album Covers | A visual celebration of Jeff's iconic goal songs

It’s a familiar scene at KeyBank Center: the sight of a Jeff Skinner goal, followed by a pop anthem.
We celebrated the king of goal songs ahead of his 1,000th NHL game by putting a “Jeff” spin on some classic album and movie posters. Take a look.
We put a Jeff Skinner spin on classic album art and movie posters ahead of his 1,000th game.
It’s a familiar scene at KeyBank Center: the sight of a Jeff Skinner goal, followed by a pop anthem.
We celebrated the king of goal songs ahead of his 1,000th NHL game by putting a “Jeff” spin on some classic album and movie posters. Take a look.
The year is 2021. Jeff Skinner scores a goal. You put your hands up. They’re playing your song. The butterflies fly away. Life is good.
Entering the 2022-23 season, the world asked: How will Jeff top his first goal song? Would he reach back into Miley’s catalog for another hit? "Wrecking Ball," perhaps?
But the eclectic musical palette of Jeff Skinner cannot be bound by one artist nor one decade. He took us back to the ’80s with Whitney Houston’s classic song, turning KeyBank Center into a dance party each time he beat an opposing goaltender.
If you weren’t in the building on Dec. 9, 2022, you may have forgotten this one. Jeff, the bringer of cheer, changed his goal song for one game and one game only in a bid to spread holiday spirit to the masses. The crowd got to sing along with Mariah after he scored a first-period goal against the Penguins.
Jeff’s latest goal song is an homage to millennial memories: “Breaking Free,” the anthem from “High School Musical.” The song plays and transports us all into our own proverbial track suits – soaring, flying, breaking free.
This one isn’t a goal song, but rather a nod to the most iconic celebrity crossover of a generation. Jeff’s fandom of the Netflix show “Emily in Paris” has been well-documented – and it turns out Lily Collins is a fan of Jeff, too. See her message ahead of his 1,000th game below.