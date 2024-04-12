Sabres defeat Capitals in home finale

Rasmus Dahlin laid out the Buffalo Sabres’ intentions for their final three games of the season following the team’s morning skate at KeyBank Center on Thursday.

“This is a time to show up and compete as hard as we can," the Sabres' alternate captain said. "We’re still playing hockey games and we still represent the city and the Sabres, so we have to give 110-percent, like always.”

Despite being eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, the Sabres put together a complete performance against the Washington Capitals on Thursday, winning 4-2 in their final home game of the season.

Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn, and Dylan Cozens all scored for Buffalo while goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 22 of 24 shots in his 50th start of the season on Fan Appreciation Night.

“It was a good win,” Tuch said. “It’s not easy coming in and showing up for games like this. Fan Appreciation Night, so it was a little thank you to the fans for sticking with us.”