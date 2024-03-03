At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Golden Knights 2

The Buffalo Sabres scored five unanswered goals and never trailed in a 7-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jeff Skinner (1+3) and Owen Power (1+2) led the Sabres with three points each while Dylan Cozens tallied a pair of shorthanded goals. Casey Mittelstadt (1+1) and Eric Robinson (0+2) also recorded multi-point nights. Kyle Okposo and Zemgus Girgensons added goals in the win.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who made his 18th start in Buffalo’s last 20 games, stopped 22 of 24 shots.

The Sabres have now won five of their last six games and are 3-for-4 on the power play in their last two contests.