Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

Cozens nearly put the Sabres within one midway through the third when he earned a shorthanded breakaway. Samsonov made the save to send the play in the other direction before Jordan Greenway slapped the puck down ice to Jeff Skinner, who exited the penalty box and skated in behind the Toronto defense. Skinner tried to stickhandle his way around Samsonov, but Samsonov made the stop before Cozens crashed the net for a point-blank opportunity in the slot. Samsonov robbed Cozens with a glove save with 10:08 remaining on the clock.

“Yeah, I mean it definitely gets frustrating after a while,” Cozens said. “You get tons of chances, and the goalie just stands on his head. Got to find a way to bury some of those, I’ve got to find a way to bury some of those, and our power play’s got to get a couple.”

With just under six minutes remaining, the Maple Leafs went on a 2-on-1 rush against Bowen Byram, who broke his stick in the process. Luukkonen sprawled to make a pad save on Auston Matthews, but Toronto kept the pressure on, with Matthews getting his stick on a rebound in front of the blue paint to put away his league-leading 60th goal of the season.

“I think obviously we gave up too many tonight,” Tuch said. “Couple breakdowns that they were able to capitalize on. Couple simple mistakes that we have to clean up. Obviously, a broken stick, that sucks. Honestly, I don’t think that gets even a shot on net if the stick’s not broken there, but it’s part of it. A little unlucky and you’re not going to win a game if you can’t score a goal.”

The Sabres ended the night 0-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Jordan Greenway led the team in power play time, logging 7:32 on the man advantage while posting 3:49 of shorthanded ice time.

Coach Don Granato said he wants to see his team continue to compete and fight with seven games remaining in the season.

“Obviously, you can be disappointed, you can be frustrated, but how are you going to respond? That’s what we’re going to look for.”