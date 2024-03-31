Sabres generate chances but fall to Maple Leafs at home

The Buffalo Sabres generated 34 shots against the Toronto Maple Leafs but were unable to find the back of the net in a 3-0 loss inside KeyBank Center on Saturday.
Toronto goaltender Ilya Samsonov stopped all 34 shots, including 16 stops in the third period, to record his third shutout of the season as the Sabres fell to seven points out of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The Maple Leafs took the lead 4:58 into the game after William Nylander found John Tavares in the high slot for a wrist shot that beat Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen blocker side.
The Sabres went on to outshoot the Maple Leafs 9-5 the remainder of the period and were awarded with consecutive power-play opportunities. They generated several chances, including a point-blank opportunity for Owen Power in front of the net on the power play and a shot of the right post by JJ Peterka, but were unable to capitalize.
“I think once they took the lead, they sat back a little bit,” forward Alex Tuch said. “We got a lot of opportunities, and we weren’t able to bury them. Samsonov played really well over there. Made some huge stops for them. We just got to bear down on those grade-A areas.”