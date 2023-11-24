Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins

Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams was waiting for Zach Benson on the bench following the team’s morning skate Friday at KeyBank Center.

“He kind of let me know I’ll be playing my 10th game tonight and, you know, just keep getting better every day, that’s the goal,” Benson said. “My main focus is on tonight and how I can play my best game to help this team try to win a hockey game.”

Benson will suit up for his 10th NHL game and will remain with the Sabres on the first year of his entry-level contract. The rookie forward was allowed to play up to nine games without counting toward his deal and would have had to return to the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League if the organization did not keep him around.