Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers

Don Granato thought his team appeared indecisive and did not play a direct game in a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center on Friday.

The Flyers outshot the Sabres 9-4 in the opening period, scoring three goals to give Philadelphia a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission that would prove to be difficult for Buffalo to come back from.

“We could have scored but let’s face it, we didn’t play the way we needed to play. It starts with playing faster and more direct and we were not direct enough, and that was the difference in the game,” Granato said.