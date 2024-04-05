Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flyers

Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway participated in the team’s optional morning skate but will miss Friday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury.

Greenway missed Tuesday’s matchup with Washington along with Thursday’s practice and remains day to day. Sabres coach Don Granato said Thursday that he is hopeful the injury will resolve ahead of Sunday afternoon’s game in Detroit.

Friday’s pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ kicks off at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Tickets are available here.

Here are five things to know ahead of the game.