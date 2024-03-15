Sabres continue Wild Card push with shutout win over Islanders 

Dylan Cozens said the Buffalo Sabres always believed they could make a push, even when others were counting them out as they sat 10 points out of the playoffs in the week leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

The group continued to showcase that belief on Thursday as the Sabres swept their three-game homestand with a 4-0 shutout win over the New York Islanders inside KeyBank Center to move within three points of the second Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

“I know a lot of people counted us out, but this group in this room, we never counted ourselves out,” Cozens said. “We knew what we did last year and found a way to get close. And I think last year, we kind of let the outside noise make us think we were out of it. And that's something we've learned this year, don't worry about the outside noise. Just worry about this dressing room and each and every guy in this room and just go out each and every day and do whatever it takes. And that's what we're going to keep doing.”

The Sabres improved to 32-30-5 with the victory and sit tied with Washington with 69 points, trailing the Islanders and Detroit Red Wings, who each have 72 points. Buffalo can inch closer to the second Wild Card spot when it visits Detroit on Saturday afternoon in a rematch of Tuesday’s game, which saw the Sabres defeat the Red Wings 7-3.