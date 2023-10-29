'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche

Erik Johnson has just about seen it all through 16 NHL seasons. His tenure with the Colorado Avalanche included a last-place finish, a Stanley Cup championship, and plenty in between.

The 35-year-old is well-versed in the ebbs and flows of a season, so the peaks and valleys the Buffalo Sabres had already experienced through their 3-5-0 start entering a matchup with his former team on Sunday afternoon had come as no surprise.

What was important was that the Sabres kept working toward their identity, as they did in their 4-0 victory over the Avalanche inside KeyBank Center.

“We needed to have a game like that, and it just happened to be against one of the top teams in the league,” Johnson said. "So, I think that’s a good measuring stick for us. I mean, that’s a team that knows how to win, that’s won, and it’s one of the top teams in the league.

“So regardless of who we played, we needed to have a game like that but to have it against a team like that, it’s a new standard for us and it’s got to be continued on.”