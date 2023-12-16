Sabres bounce back with win over NHL-leading Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS – Zach Benson felt no panic on the Buffalo Sabres’ bench after they fell behind to the reigning Stanley Cup champions on Friday.

The Sabres scored first in their meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights but found themselves trailing 2-1 after Jack Eichel buried a rebound 3:22 into the third period. They were tasked with coming back against an opponent that entered the night with the NHL’s best record at 20-5-5.

“The mentality is to keep going,” Benson said. “I mean, I think they scored with what, 14 minutes left? So, we had 14 minutes to come back.

“We’ve got a lot of skill in this room so, you’re down by one, we’re not too scared. We’ve got a lot of weapons in this room, and we saw that tonight.”

The Sabres answered in the form of a goal from Casey Mittelstadt just 1:39 later, then pulled ahead when Benson went to the front of the Vegas net and scored off his backhand. Benson then intercepted a pass in the neutral zone and set up an Alex Tuch goal to add cushion in what ended as a 5-2 victory.

Mittelstadt also scored an empty-net goal to complete a three-point night. Dylan Cozens scored Buffalo’s first goal and had two assists, while Devon Levi continued his strong play since being recalled from Rochester with 33 saves on 35 shots.