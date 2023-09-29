News Feed

Camp Notebook | Sabres ready to enter final stages of training camp
Thompson scores highlight-reel goal, Comrie makes 27 saves in preseason game vs. Penguins
Sabres at Penguins | Metsa set to make preseason debut in Pittsburgh
Sabres announce roster for Thursday's preseason game in Pittsburgh
Lindgren, Panocha returned to respective junior clubs
Postgame Report | Luukkonen makes 25 saves in preseason debut
'It's very special' | Sabres embracing small-town feel of Kraft Hockeyville preseason game
Sabres defeat Bruins 4-1 in preseason home opener
Sabres vs. Bruins | Roster updates and lines to watch for in preseason home opener
Thompson, Dahlin among Sabres on roster for Tuesday's preseason home opener
Camp Notebook | Sabres brace for stretch of 4 games in 5 nights
‘It’s what you dream of’ | Benson tallies goal in 1st NHL preseason game
Sabres erase 2-0 deficit to win preseason opener in Washington
Sabres at Capitals | Storylines, rosters, and how to watch Buffalo's preseason opener
'Forge a path forward' | Okposo speaks at 'Unstoppable Africa' conference in New York City
Sabres enter next phase of camp following Blue and Gold Scrimmage
Miedema, Ratzlaff returned to junior clubs
Sabres announce roster for preseason opener in Washington

Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players

Buffalo has 3 preseason games remaining.

20230929 Mersch
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forwards Filip Cederqvist, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, and Linus Weissbach and defenseman Nikita Novikov to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday.

The following players have been released from their professional tryouts and will report to training camp with Rochester: forwards Christopher Brown, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Damien Giroux, Mason Jobst, Dominick Mersch, Michael Mersch, Graham Slaggert, and Brendan Warren; defensemen Brandon Fortunato, Chris Jandric, Zach Metsa, Ethan Prow, and Nicolas Savoie; and goaltender Michael Houser.

Rochester opens its camp next Monday, Oct. 2 at Blue Cross Arena.

Buffalo’s training camp roster now sits at 39 players, consisting of 21 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders. The Sabres have three preseason games remaining, the first of which they’ll play at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Buffalo’s remaining camp roster is as follows:

Forwards (21)

9 Zach Benson

15 Brandon Biro

24 Dylan Cozens

28 Zemgus Girgensons

12 Jordan Greenway

17 Tyson Jost

19 Peyton Krebs

20 Jiri Kulich

37 Casey Mittelstadt

81 Brett Murray

21 Kyle Okposo

71 Victor Olofsson

77 JJ Peterka

22 Jack Quinn

8 Justin Richards

63 Isak Rosen

13 Lukas Rousek

93 Matt Savoie

53 Jeff Skinner

72 Tage Thompson

89 Alex Tuch

Defensemen (13)

78 Jacob Bryson

3 Joseph Cecconi

38 Kale Clague

75 Connor Clifton

26 Rasmus Dahlin

4 Jeremy Davies

6 Erik Johnson

33 Ryan Johnson

10 Henri Jokiharju

76 Vsevolod Komarov

25 Owen Power

23 Mattias Samuelsson

61 Riley Stillman

Goaltenders (5)

31 Eric Comrie

62 Devin Cooley

27 Devon Levi

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

40 Dustin Tokarski