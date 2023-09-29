Sabres trim training camp roster to 39 players

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forwards Filip Cederqvist, Aleksandr Kisakov, Tyson Kozak, Olivier Nadeau, Viktor Neuchev, and Linus Weissbach and defenseman Nikita Novikov to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Friday.

The following players have been released from their professional tryouts and will report to training camp with Rochester: forwards Christopher Brown, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Damien Giroux, Mason Jobst, Dominick Mersch, Michael Mersch, Graham Slaggert, and Brendan Warren; defensemen Brandon Fortunato, Chris Jandric, Zach Metsa, Ethan Prow, and Nicolas Savoie; and goaltender Michael Houser.

Rochester opens its camp next Monday, Oct. 2 at Blue Cross Arena.

Buffalo’s training camp roster now sits at 39 players, consisting of 21 forwards, 13 defensemen, and five goaltenders. The Sabres have three preseason games remaining, the first of which they’ll play at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Buffalo’s remaining camp roster is as follows: