Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

TAMPA – Eric Comrie will start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres’ season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday.

It will be Comrie’s first appearance since March 7. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started 14 of 16 games since then, with Devon Levi having started the other two.

“I think the guys will be dialed in,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Comrie goes to the net, I know they’re very excited to play in front of him because he means so much to them and is such a great teammate and great person.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.