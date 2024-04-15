Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Eric Comrie will start in Buffalo's season finale.

20240415 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

TAMPA – Eric Comrie will start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres’ season finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Monday.

It will be Comrie’s first appearance since March 7. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen started 14 of 16 games since then, with Devon Levi having started the other two.

“I think the guys will be dialed in,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “Comrie goes to the net, I know they’re very excited to play in front of him because he means so much to them and is such a great teammate and great person.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know.

1. The lineup

Here’s how the group lined for its morning skate:

FORWARDS

77 JJ Peterka – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 24 Dylan Cozens – 22 Jack Quinn

53 Jeff Skinner – 19 Peyton Krebs – 12 Jordan Greenway

28 Zemgus Girgensons – 17 Tyson Jost – 71 Victor Olofsson

DEFENSEMEN

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

4 Bowen Byram – 25 Owen Power

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

GOALIES

31 Eric Comrie

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

2. In the crease

Comrie is approaching the conclusion of the two-year deal he signed with the Sabres in summer 2022. The 28-year-old made good on his reputation as a positive locker-room presence and a hard worker, often staying on the ice well after practices to spend time with shooters.

Those factors, combined with the impression Comrie made on two younger goaltenders in Levi and Luukkonen, all played into him getting the start Monday, according to his coach.

“We just think it’s right as a staff, as an organization,” Granato said. “This is a guy that has helped us and helped two very young goalies, two very inexperienced goalies. He’s really been an extremely positive influence on their progressions, their development, and the rest of our group.”

3. Quinn nearing double digits

Jack Quinn has nine goals in just 26 games this season after scoring in each of the last two contests. The 22-year-old missed the start of the season due to an offseason Achilles’ injury, then sustained a second lower-body injury that required surgery ahead of the All-Star break.

“I hope he gets his 10th goal tonight in a very short time,’ Granato said. “I mean, that would be unbelievable. Especially coming back from injuries and you see how few games he played. It usually takes players a while to get back into a rhythm and in sync.

“… I mentioned it from the outset, that is one of our most talented players, one of our smartest players, and it’s just nice to see him back on the ice.”

4. Jokiharju’s streak

Henri Jokiharju enters Saturday with assists in three straight games. An assist against the Lightning would mark the longest streak of his career.

5. Scouting the Lightning

The Sabres have a 2-1-0 record through three meetings with the Lightning this season, including a 3-2 win in Tampa in the most recent meeting on Feb. 29. The Sabres have held forward Nikita Kucherov – who leads the NHL with 141 points – to just one assist in those contests.

Tampa Bay is locked into the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with two games remaining.

