Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension

News Feed

buffalo sabres practice report october 11 2023 regular season slate don granato erik johnson connor clifton

Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday
buffalo sabres zach benson feature october 11 peyton krebs james patrick

'The passion he has is contagious' | Benson's path to the NHL fueled by love for the game
buffalo sabres to wear commemorative rick jeanneret jersey patch

Sabres to wear commemorative "RJ" jersey patch throughout 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres practice report october 10 casey mittelstadt update zach benson roster

Practice Report | News and lineup info from Tuesday's session at KeyBank Center
buffalo sabres announce new 2023 2024 team dog blue

Sabres welcome Blue as team dog for 2023-24 season
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin contract extension press conference kevyn adams

'This is the city I love' | Dahlin commits to Buffalo with max-term extension
buffalo sabres practice report keybank center october 9 3 roster storylines zach benson rasmus dahlin

Practice Notebook | How the Sabres roster is shaping up ahead of the NHL roster deadline
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines october 9 2023 rasmus dahlin zach benson kevyn adams

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 2023-24 season at home Thursday 
buffalo sabres sign defenseman rasmus dahlin eight year contract extension october 9 2023

Sabres sign Dahlin to 8-year contract extension
buffalo sabres practice notes peyton krebs sidney crosby jacob bryson

Krebs continued to show hardnosed identity in preseason finale
buffalo sabres roster moves ryan johnson lukas rousek training camp update

Sabres assign 5 players to Amerks
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights zach benson jj peterka

Mittelstadt tallies 3 points in preseason loss to Penguins
buffalo sabres matt savoie returns to practice injury update 

Savoie returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins preseason game roster preview erik johnson zach benson devon levi

Sabres vs. Penguins | Game roster, storylines, and how to watch Buffalo’s preseason finale
buffalo sabres training camp practice notebook october 5 don granato

Camp Notebook | Sabres prepare for preseason finale Friday vs. Pittsburgh 
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets game recap oct 4 zemgus girgensons owen power zach benson

Benson scores 3rd preseason goal in loss to Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres training camp roster update brett murray isak rosen jiri kulich

Sabres announce training camp roster update
buffalo sabres columbus blue jackets preview lineup connor clifton zach benson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Blue Jackets

Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension

The defenseman was a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy last season.

2568x1444
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams made his intentions clear regarding the long-term futures of defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Owen Power when he spoke to the media at the end of last season.

“There’s a process that you go through,” Adams said. “But I couldn’t imagine those two not part of us long-term.”

The process came to its conclusion Wednesday. The Sabres signed Power to a seven-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $8.35 million, two days after Dahlin signed an eight-year deal that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2031-32 season.

The Sabres now have five core players under the age of 26 on long-term contracts. In addition to Dahlin and Power, forwards Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens and defenseman Mattias Samuelsson all signed seven-year extensions last season.

Power established himself as one of those core players during a rookie season that saw him log historic minutes for a 20-year-old defenseman. He led rookies in average time on ice (23:48) and ranked fifth among all NHL skaters in total even-strength ice time (1,634:47).

Power averaged 20:44 at even strength, the highest mark by an NHL rookie since the league started tracking the statistic during the 1997-98 season. He was named a finalist for the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's rookie of the year.

Coaches and teammates marveled at the defenseman’s poise through it all, one of the traits that made him the first-overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

"What he does on a nightly basis is just amazing when you factor in his age and lack of experience in our league, to dominate situations and really full games the way he does,” coach Don Granato said in January, after Power became the first rookie defenseman in Sabres history to score in three straight games.

The Sabres owned a 52.2-percent share of 5-on-5 shot attempts with Power on the ice last season. He ranked fifth on the team with a plus-10 rating.

While his defensive poise was a trademark of his game at the time of his draft, Power quickly established himself as an offensive threat and a steady quarterback on the power play. He led rookie defensemen in assists (31), points (35), and individual scoring chances (100).

The Sabres generated 74.41 expected goals when Power was on the ice at 5-on-5, first among league rookies by nearly 20 (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Dahlin, a fellow No. 1 pick, consistently praised Power for the way he handled his introduction to the NHL.

"He does so much out there that he doesn't get credit for," Dahlin said in April. "He's always at the right spot at the right time. He barely makes any mistakes. He never gets tired playing that way. It just looks like he's floating around there but he's so smart. He's always at the right spot.”

The Sabres open the season at home Thursday against the New York Rangers. Limited tickets are available here.