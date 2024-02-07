Ryan Miller, fellow alumni to return for 'Catwalk for Charity' event on March 15

Ryan Miller and his former Buffalo Sabres teammates will walk the runway once again with the return of the “Catwalk for Charity” on Friday, March 15.

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Forbes Theater, with proceeds to benefit The Ryan Miller Legacy Fund. Miller and his fellow Sabres alumni will model outfits designed by Courage of Carly patients at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The theme of the night will be the “Black and Red Runway,” a nod to the uniform Miller wore at the start of his Sabres career. Guests are encouraged to have fun with the theme and dress to impress in their black and red.

Miller organized the first “Catwalk for Charity” event through his Steadfast Foundation in 2007 in support of pediatric cancer patients at Roswell Park. The fundraiser became an annual staple for the remainder of his time in Buffalo, serving as a chance for fans to interact with players in a casual environment while raising over $1 million.

The Sabres established The Ryan Miller Legacy Fund, an endowment benefitting Courage of Carly patients, in 2023 as a tribute to the former goaltender’s philanthropic commitment in Western New York.

“We did Catwalk for Charity in Buffalo, for Buffalo,” Miller said. “When I was traded and spent the remaining part of my career elsewhere, we tried to stay engaged in our charity work in Buffalo, just in different ways. I’m looking forward to seeing the event resurrected and hopefully it can follow the same path that it did before.”

Tickets for the event – all of which include access to food stations and an open bar – are available at Sabres.com/Catwalk in three packages:

Sponsorship Package: $2,500

Table of 10

Four tickets to the VIP Post Party

A special gift commemorating the event

Recognition on select signage

Table of 10: $1,500

Ten tickets into the event and a reserved table

General Ticket: $175

One ticket into the event

Miller is the Sabres’ all-time leader in wins (284) and games played (540) by a goaltender. He was inducted into the Buffalo Sabres Hall of Fame and had his No. 30 retired by the organization in 2023.

Additional participating alumni will be announced leading up to the event.