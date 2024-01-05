Sabres Road Crew to stop in Tampa on Feb. 28

The Buffalo Sabres today announced that the team's Road Crew will make a tour stop in Tampa on Wednesday, Feb. 28 prior to the team's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Feb. 29 at Amalie Arena. This tour stop will take place at American Social (601 S Harbour Island Blvd. #107, Tampa, FL 33602) from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 each, with all proceeds benefiting the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

Fans can purchase tickets online here.

Fans attending the event will get the opportunity to meet Sabres broadcasters and alumni, including Dave Andreychuk, Dwayne Roloson, Daren Puppa, Danny Gare, and John Tucker.

More details will be announced soon. The event will also include drink specials, Sabres trivia, giveaways and much more. Everyone who purchases a ticket will receive an official Sabres Road Crew credential.

Fans can contact Amber Crisman at [email protected] with any questions.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation Mission Statement

To identify and support local organizations which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.