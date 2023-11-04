Sabres recall Johnson from Rochester

News Feed

buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs preview lineup starting goaltender 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres game night at toronto maple leafs how to watch players to watch november 4

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers postgame report november 3 jj peterka casey mittelstadt point streaks henri jokiharju goal

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers recap highlights

At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres vs philadelphia flyers game preview november 3 alex tuch in lineup lukas rousek season debut eric comrie zach benson on ir

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers
how to watch buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers november 3 2023 preview

Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
buffalo sabres recall forward lukas rousek rochester americans

Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
buffalo sabres practice report november 2 top storylines penalty kill point streaks don granato tage thompson owen power brandon biro

Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers postgame report brandon biro tallies first career nhl goal

Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers at the horn recap november 1 highlights postgame comments skinner mittelstadt biro first nhl goal

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
buffalo sabres roswell park hockey fights cancer night 2023 details

What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
buffalo sabres philadelphia flyers preview lineup brandon biro ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres at philadelphia flyers how to watch players to watch game night rasmus dahlin ukko-pekka luukkonen

Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
buffalo sabres organization honored with three emmy awards at the new york state emmy awards

Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
buffalo sabres practice report october 31 brandon biro recall devon levi returns to practice zach benson injury

Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
buffalo sabres prospects pipeline update matt savoie conditioning assignment rochester americans

Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
buffalo sabres extend partnership with niagara university to offer sabres scholars program

Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
buffalo sabres sharpen up top headlines this week october 30 black and red ukko-pekka luukkonen point streaks

Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 

Sabres recall Johnson from Rochester

The defenseman has 4 assists in 9 games with Rochester.

20231104 Johnson
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have recalled defenseman Ryan Johnson from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Saturday. Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson has been placed on injured reserve.

Samuelsson left Friday’s game against Philadelphia with a lower-body injury after skating four shifts during the first period. The Sabres play the Maple Leafs at 7 p.m. Saturday, with coach Don Granato scheduled to meet the media pregame at 5:30.

(UPDATE 5:45 p.m) - Johnson will make his NHL debut against the Maple Leafs, Granato announced. The Sabres received good news regarding Samuelsson's injury and do not expect him out long-term, but he will miss a minimum seven days on injured reserve.

Johnson, a first-round pick by the Sabres in 2019, signed his entry-level contract with the organization in May following a four-year career at the University of Minnesota. He was among the last players sent to Rochester before the regular season, a testament to his strong performance in training camp.

The 23-year-old played five preseason games and earned praise for his ability to make adjustments.

“He’s acclimated very fast to how we want to play systematically, to how we want to play as a pair of D,” Granato said in early October. “It’s been really impressive to see that in him.”

Johnson has four assists in nine games with Rochester, tied for second in the AHL among rookie defensemen behind teammate Nikita Novikov.