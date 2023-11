The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forward Brandon Biro from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Wednesday.

Biro has appeared in two games for the Sabres in 2023-24. The 25-year-old tallied his first NHL goal and added an empty-netter in Buffalo’s 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Nov. 1.

Since being reassigned to the Amerks on Nov. 13, Biro has played five games for Rochester, recording four goals and two assists and three multi-point games.