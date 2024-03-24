Sabres reassign Wahlberg to Rochester, Nadeau to Jacksonville

Rochester has 11 games remaining in the regular season.

20240324 Wahlberg
By Jourdon LaBarber
By Jourdon LaBarber

The Buffalo Sabres have reassigned forward Anton Wahlberg to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Sunday. Forward Olivier Nadeau has been reassigned from Rochester to the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL.

Wahlberg, 18, was a second-round pick (39th overall) by the Sabres in the 2023 NHL Draft. He spent this season with Malmo of the Swedish Hockey League, where he tallied 10 points (5+5) in 43 games. The 6-foot-3 forward also represented Sweden at the IIHF World Junior Championship, where he had three points (1+2) in seven games and won a silver medal.

The Amerks have 11 regular-season games remaining and currently rank fourth in the North Division standings. The top five teams in the division  qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs.

