Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment

Matt Savoie said at the outset of this season that he believed he would benefit from his experience playing with the Rochester Americans during last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

Savoie (first round, 2022) played two games with the Amerks during their Eastern Conference Final series against a physical, veteran Hershey Bears team that went on to win the Calder Cup.

“I thought that was such a great learning lesson being able to get my first taste of pro hockey and just see the speed, physicality they play at,” Savoie said in September.

The early returns on that experience have been positive. Savoie has tallied a point in each of the three games he’s played on a conditioning assignment with Rochester, including his first professional goal during a win over Laval last Friday.

The Amerks have won all three games with Savoie in the lineup. The 19-year-old has skated on the right wing on a line with fellow first-round picks Isak Rosen and Jiri Kulich.

“He’s a guy that you feel good when you call his name to put him out for a shift,” Rochester coach Seth Appert told reporters following Savoie’s season debut last Wednesday. “Because whether the shift is great or it’s just OK, he’s gonna play the right way, he’s gonna play fast, he’s gonna be competitive, he’s gonna hunt pucks and try to be an honest, winning hockey player.

“He just drips of a hockey player, he really does.”

Savoie drifted low off an offensive-zone faceoff on the power play and delivered a pass to Rochester captain Michael Mersch for an assist in his debut against Charlotte: